A Baton Rouge man arrested Thursday on attempted second-degree murder counts is accused of shooting at two people and injuring one last month, according to police.
Baton Rouge Police responded to a shots fired call at 17th Street and Government Street on Nov. 18, according to booking documents. There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near a corner store. He was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Detectives later learned two people had been shot at while standing outside of the store. Damon Cain, 18, approached the pair and started firing at them while they ran, the arresting documents say.
Cain had been arrested earlier this year on illegal possession of a stolen handgun and aggravated assault. He was booked Thursday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.