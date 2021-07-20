A 26-year-old homeless person was fatally stabbed Tuesday morning on Gus Young Avenue, the Baton Rouge Police Department says.
The victim, Kadarian Williams, suffered multiple stab wounds around 2:33 a.m. Tuesday and was found lying in the 4400 block of Gus Young Ave., according to BRPD.
Williams was transported to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.
Police say they are searching for suspects and motive.
BRPD urges anyone with information about the stabbing to call its Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.