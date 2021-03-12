A Baton Rouge man was arrested in connection with a Feb. 18 shooting at a barber shop on North Foster Drive that left one man dead and three injured, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Brandon Turner, 25, was booked into jail around 10 p.m. Thursday for allegedly killing Louis Williams, 35, and injuring 3 others when he opened fire at Mitchell’s Barber Shop, located at 2045 North Foster Dr., as people were gathered inside getting their haircuts, police said.
Turner was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, according to BRPD. He is being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
On Feb. 18, a hail of gunfire blasted into the barber shop as multiple people were inside hanging out and getting their hair cut. Williams, a customer of the barber shop was pronounced dead at the scene, Baton Rouge police said. Three others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, one of which was the shop’s owner.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said detectives believed there were at least two shooters who opened fire from outside the shop.
Williams left behind two children, the youngest just 10 months old, according to his family. At the time, the family said they were struggling to understand how something as innocuous and mundane as getting a haircut could turn suddenly into a scene of carnage and tragedy.
The barber shop is located diagonally across from the Triple S Food Mart, where Alton Sterling was killed by police in the parking lot almost five years ago. His death sparked massive protests and drew national media attention to Baton Rouge. The area has long been plagued with frequent gun violence.