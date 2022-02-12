Baton Rouge Police investigated a shooting that left a person dead on Kentucky St. Saturday night, the day's second fatal shooting.
The shooting happened on Kentucky near E. Polk St. — a residential area — around 9:30 p.m., said BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola.
Earlier in the evening, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies responded to another fatal shooting at a Super 8 Motel on Siegen Lane. There, a victim was shot after an argument with another person and transported to a hospital, where they later died, the sheriff's office said.
Saturday's shooting on Kentucky St. was also the second this week in a small radius.
A teenager was shot and injured on Wednesday near McKinley High School, two blocks from the scene of Saturday night's shooting, police said.