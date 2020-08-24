No arrests have been made in the shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of Trader Joe's over the weekend, though Baton Rouge police questioned the shooter right after the homicide.

The man was taken in for questioning and later released without charges, according to a police report provided to The Advocate.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, which means charges are still possible. But the fact that detectives released the shooter after questioning him suggests the case could ultimately be ruled justified.

Danny Buckley, 61, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and later died. The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Trader Joe's on Perkins Road, a busy upscale shopping center that includes restaurants and other retail stores.

Buckley was "aggressively harassing customers in the parking lot" in the minutes leading up to the shooting, according to the police report. The report does not elaborate on what that means or how exactly Buckley was behaving. It also does not state whether Buckley was armed.

Detectives contacted a man on the scene who identified himself as the shooter, according to the report, which contains only a synopsis of the case to date. That man was taken into police custody and interviewed. He was not charged and was released "pending further investigation," police wrote in the report.

Baton Rouge police have publicly released almost no information about what prompted the shooting, saying only that it appears to have stemmed from an altercation. Police declined to specify whether Buckley was panhandling or doing something else to harass customers in the parking lot.

"That's somebody's father," local activist Gary Chambers said in a video posted to Twitter late Monday afternoon. "A White man killed a Black man and went home. That's the story."

Chambers questioned whether issues of race will impact the outcome of the case, whether police would have chosen to release the shooter after questioning if the roles had been reversed. He also condemned the police department for failing to release more information about what happened, now almost 48 hours after Buckley was pronounced dead.

Louisiana's "stand your ground" law applies to vehicles and other places where people have a legal right to be, in addition to homes and private properties. Baton Rouge police have not said whether that specific statute factored into their initial decision. Ultimately the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office will decide whether to prosecute the case once police have finished their investigation.