Authorities arrested a Baton Rouge man accused of being the getaway driver in the fatal shooting of a man last month and several other armed robberies around the city, according to an arrest report.

Police said Sunday that Terrance Hanks, 21, had driven two other people to a home the night of Oct. 21. During the robbery, a fight ensued and one of the assailants shot and killed a person in the 12000 block of Cate Avenue.

Hugo Sanchez Lopez, 22, was found there suffering from a gunshot wound, police and his family said at the time.

A witness told The Advocate that the robbers approached Lopez and three of his friends in his driveway and demanded their wallets. During the deadly robbery, a fight ensued and one of the assailants shot Lopez in the head, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Lopez fell to the ground and the two assailants ran away, leaving the gun behind on the pavement, the witness said.

Hanks told investigators that he drove two other people to that area and they had planned to rob someone, the report said. He told them that he heard gunshots before the others returned to the car.

Police said they matched the silver Toyota he allegedly had been driving to multiple other armed robberies that happened around the time of the shooting.

Hanks remained at the East Baton Rouge Parish jail Sunday on suspicion of principal to first-degree murder and armed robbery. His bond was not yet set.

Lopez's brother, Eduardo, said after the shooting that they moved to Baton Rouge from Pueblo, Mexico in search of a better life.

He said his brother worked as a painter for a construction company and described him as a private person who spent much of his free time working on his truck.