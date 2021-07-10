A former LSU football player was arrested in Texas and accused of sexual contact with a child.
Barkevious Mingo, a former first-round NFL draft pick and a key member of LSU's 2011 Southeastern Conference championship team, was arrested July 8 in Arlington, Texas, and booked on indecency with child, sexual contact, according to jail records.
TMZ reported Mingo's bond was set at $25,000 and that he was released the following morning.
Mingo was drafted No. 6 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2013 and has remained in the NFL since then, playing for Cleveland, New England, Indianapolis, Seattle, Houston and Chicago. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. This would be his ninth season in the NFL.
Mingo attended West Monroe High School before his tenure at LSU.