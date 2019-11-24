A Baker woman shot a man in the leg following an argument Saturday evening, authorities said.
Baker police responded around 8:30 p.m. to an address the 5100 block of Weston Street following reports of gunfire. Police found a man lying on the floor inside the home with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The victim told police he had argued with Kintricia Denita Jones, 40, of Baker over some family issues and that it escalated into a physical fight, according to arrest records.
During the struggle, Jones pushed the victim down, grabbed a handgun and shot him in the lower leg, the report said.
Jones fled the scene after the shooting and turned herself in to police Sunday morning.
She was booked into the parish jail on suspicion of aggregated battery and illegal use of a weapon, authorities said.
Jones remained there Sunday afternoon with bond not yet set.