Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old suspect connected to a fatal shooting during an alleged firearm trade Wednesday.

Daylon Banks is believed to have killed the victim - identified as Trent Jones, 18 - during an armed robbery in the 5700 block of San Juan Drive.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office detectives found a bicycle, ammunition and a cellphone at the crime scene, and found surveillance footage from the area showing three people walking alongside the victim at the time of the shooting, according to a press release.

Witnesses told detectives that Banks and the victim were planning to buy or trade a firearm, but a dispute arose about the gun and the two began fighting.

Banks then shot the victim several times, according to witnesses. Banks' finger prints were identified on the cellphone found on the scene, according to EBRSO.

Banks is expected to be charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon.