Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Labertha Hall, 32, 1544 Stacy Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and license plate required.
- Todd Jones, 55, 4833 S. Thibodeaux Road, Greenwell Springs, third-offense DWI, reckless operation and operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
- Matthew Tallo, 25, 828 Florence Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, expired motor vehicle inspection and registration for motor vehicle.