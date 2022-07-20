It's been eight years since the Jetson Center for Youth in Baker abruptly shut down after officials deemed it "obsolete, unsafe and costly." Now, amid a crisis in Louisiana's juvenile system, some youth will be brought back there — albeit with some modifications, according to the governor's office.
After months of violence and repeated escapes at the Jefferson Parish-based Bridge City Center for Youth, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that, sometime in the next month, officials will move about 25 juveniles first to Louisiana State Penitentiary, and then to an updated wing of Jetson.
Crews are renovating a secure section of the Baker juvenile facility to include 12-foot fencing around the building, security cameras and air conditioning, Edwards said.
Edwards acknowledged it is "not the optimal solution."
State officials said the move to Angola, which will place "the most troubled" teens in an independent housing unit near the front of the prison campus, will only be temporary until Jetson construction is complete.
But juvenile justice advocates are concerned that incarcerating children in an infamous maximum security prison — even for a short time — will further traumatize them and lead to more problems. They also say that Jetson was specifically shuttered, in part, after numerous abuse and brutality allegations came to light and was not designed to keep kids safe.
"In general, we have seen that the Office of Juvenile Justice's response has been to move these kids from one place to another and that hasn’t changed anything," said Rachel Gassert, policy director for the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights.
Meanwhile, local officials in the Baker area, including East Baton Rouge's mayor-president and State Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, have voiced their worries about the Jetson decision, pointing to the safety of their constituents in the vicinity of the prison.
A spokesperson for OJJ declined to comment on the plan to move youth to both Angola and Jetson, instead deferring to the governor's Tuesday announcement.
Chaos at the Bridge City campus has ramped up considerably in recent months. In June, 20 juveniles detained at the center took over parts of the building. Two of the youths and a Justice Center employee were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
And just this past Sunday morning, six juveniles escaped. All were eventually returned to the facility, but not before engaging in a crime spree across Jefferson and Orleans Parish — including a carjacking Uptown during which a man was shot.
"A horrible place"
Before Jetson closed in 2014, the facility faced intense criticism and scrutiny amid burgeoning efforts to reform the state's juvenile justice system in the early 2000s.
Organizations such as Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children grew out of efforts to close the prison, as well as a notorious lock-up in Tallulah that also eventually shut its doors.
The situation became so dire that the Legislature voted to close Jetson in 2008.
At the time, one teen spoke out who had been incarcerated for stealing his mother’s necklace at age 16 and giving it to his girlfriend for Christmas. At Jetson, he said he was beaten by guards and inmates multiple times and recalled other youths being raped. There were also frequent fights.
“It’s such a horrible place,” he said then. “You feel hopeless and helpless every minute you’re in there. You know that no one is going to help you.”
By 2009, OJJ had moved forward with its reform effort, including a proposal to make Jetson a smaller, regional facility. As a result, the Legislature voted to keep it open before officials conceded defeat in 2014.
Mary Livers, the OJJ deputy secretary at the time, specifically faulted the inadequacy of the physical facility when it finally closed.
“The campus itself is a correctional-type setting. It’s more prisonlike,” she said. “We want to be therapeutic. We want a place where kids can get their needs met and change their behavior, and that prisonlike setting does not support the direction we are going with the reform.”
Since its closure, Jetson has been used to house women formerly incarcerated at the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women after it flooded in 2016. Officials say the women will remain in a separate section of the campus, cut off from the juveniles.
"The same problems"
Sen. Barrow said Wednesday afternoon that she had just returned from surveying the area around Jetson, measuring in the sweltering July heat exactly how far the prison is from various communities.
She recounted how there were regular disruptions at the facility before it finally closed.
"There’s nothing you can say to me now that gives me comfort to let me know I’m not going to have the same problems," she said. "The people in the community are in an uproar because many of them remember, because they were there."
She said she had previously been told of plans to reopen Jetson, but was under the impression no more than 12 low-level juveniles would be rotated in and out of the facility while their dorms at other secure care facilities were renovated — a smaller move than what Edwards announced Tuesday.
OJJ Deputy Sec. Bill Sommers did not return a request for comment.
Other local leaders fear the decision could impact their constituents.
East Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said through her spokesperson that her top priority is residents' safety, and that she has concerns. She intends to share her thoughts with state administration, she said.
Baker Mayor Darnell Waites also expressed his concerns in a statement, but noted that the facility ultimately lies outside of his jurisdiction.
District 3 Baker Councilwoman Glenda Bryant said she has heard from constituents who are afraid the juveniles at the nearby facility will escape into their communities.
"If this has already been written in stone that it’s going to happen, we need to be preparing so that our community stays safe," she said. "Which means that one of the things I need to be sure of is that whenever someone escapes that we will be alerted immediately."
Another source of trauma
Children's rights advocates uniformly expressed their horror after Tuesday's announcement.
Gina Womack, executive director of Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children said it's "heartbeaking" to see children "bearing the burden and the blame of the state’s failures" to implement a holistic model of care.
Jetson "was plagued by fights and reports of sexual violence," she said. And sending children to Angola, a notorious adult maximum security prison, even temporarily, is "so traumatizing."
"I know some people don’t care because they feel like that’s what the kids deserve, but that’s not what they deserve," Womack said. "It’s not going to be helpful in the long run to anybody."
Gassert, with LCCR, also said she was "deeply concerned" about the decision. She doubts a move to Jetson, which may or may not be up to par by the end of construction, will make a difference.
"I think it’s clear something has to change in how they’re responding to kids behavior rather than just finding a different facility to put them in," she said.
Instead, removing teens from their family support systems will hinder rehabilitation.
"Children — science tells us this and experience tells us this — have immense capability to change," Gassert said. "What OJJ is doing to them is ensuring they will change in the wrong direction."