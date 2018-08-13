A 29-year-old Prairieville woman was arrested Monday afternoon, ending an hours-long search for the driver of a Lexus who fatally struck a pedestrian early Monday, then fled the scene, according to State Police.
Brittany Mackie is accused in the death of 31-year-old Christian Martinez. She was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on counts of negligent homicide, felony hit and run resulting in death, careless operation and failure to report a crash.
Martinez, of Kenner, was hit on La. 73, just north of Interstate 10 about 7 a.m., said State Police Senior Trooper Bryan Lee.
Lee said after investigators alerted the public that they were looking for a dark-colored Lexus involved in the crash, tips helped lead them to Mackie.
"Within minutes of that information being released, we began receiving tips to help fill in the gaps of information that we did not have at the time," Lee said.
Lee said the exact cause of the crash has not been determined. He said it was not immediately clear if Mackie was under the influence at the time of the crash because she was arrested hours later.
The Lexus taken into evidence by State Police had significant damage to the passenger-side window, as well as damage to the front right bumper.