A Baton Rouge man was arrested after police said he led three people into a shooting ambush after he paid for drugs with fake money, leaving one person dead and two injured.

The shooting took place around 8:40 p.m. on April 19 in the 1000 block of Napoleon Street, booking documents say. Officers found three people suffering from bullet wounds, one of whom — 25-year-old George Stevenson — had died from his injuries.

The other two people, a 19-year-old and 17-year-old, were wounded, but survived.

Detectives learned Stevenson and two others had met Johnathon West, 30, for a drug transaction earlier in the evening. After West paid Stevenson for the narcotics, he left the scene — but Stevenson discovered the money was counterfeit once West had departed.

Stevenson, driving with the other two people, pursued West through Baton Rouge to get his drugs back, but as they entered the intersection of Myrtle and Napoleon streets, multiple people opened fire on the car. Those who survived the shooting said three armed people were standing waiting for them in the roadway, documents say.

A witness told police several people were shooting dice on Napoleon Street when they received a call about West being chased. Detectives believe West knew the money was counterfeit and “intentionally led the victims into an ambush” after calling his friends to lie in wait for the car, according to the arrest warrant.

West did not fire at the car, but he led them into harm’s way, the warrant said.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Christopher Nixon, 33, and Reco Hayes, 35, both from Baker, were arrested on the same charges in May.