Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jason Anderson, 44, 21128 Reames Road, Zachary, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, careless operation and headlights required.
- Nicholas Bauman, 28, 15824 Ferrell Avenue, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Antoine Early, 58, 21727 MacHost Road, Zachary, first-offense and driving left of center.
- Timothy Leonard, 54, 1789 Blvd. De Province, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and driving left of center.
- Treyvon Scott, 22, Maringouin, first-offense DWI and obstruction of highway.
- Bryan Stewart, 40, 14733 Mora Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.