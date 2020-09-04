A woman was found dead at a Tigerland apartment complex Friday morning after what Baton Rouge police believe was an earlier shooting.
Crews responded to 4445 Alvin Dark Drive around 9:30 a.m., according to East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Mike Chustz. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide, and officers suspect the victim died from gunshot injuries, Baton Rouge police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
No additional information was immediately available.