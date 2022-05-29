A man was shot Sunday morning when East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of North Shamrock Drive, a sheriff's spokesperson said.
The man was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said in a statement. It was not immediately clear who shot him; Hicks said more information will be given once available.
Deputies received multiple 911 calls about a dispute between neighbors and gunfire, Hicks said. When the arrived on the scene, a man had a weapon and refused to put it down.
The man was struck once and brought to the hospital, Hicks said.
This is a developing story.