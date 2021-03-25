A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he handed his friend a gun before the man shot a woman as she was running away.
Gralin Joseph, 23, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. and charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a March 13 shooting that happened at 1126 Aster Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
On the night of the shooting, Joseph and the woman got into an argument as she was trying to pick up her mother, police say. During the argument, Joseph’s friend interrupted and Joseph handed the man a gun.
The woman told police she tried to run away but was shot by Joseph’s friend. The woman was injured and taken to the hospital, according to BRPD.
No bond was set for Joseph, according to booking documents.