A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after allegedly shooting two men after he apparently got upset about losing a dice game.
According to court documents, Devonte Ennis, 22, of 5650 Jackson Ave., was playing dice with two other men at a home in the 4500 block of Shelly St. around 4 p.m. Aug. 14.
The victims told police that Ennis lost some money in the game, took out a black handgun, said he wanted the money, looked toward the men and started shooting. One victim reportedly threw money in the face of Ennis, who shot one man in the leg and the other in the leg and abdomen.
One of the victims was able to identify Ennis in a photographic lineup, leading to Ennis' arrest.
Ennis was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of attempted first degree murder and attempted armed robbery.