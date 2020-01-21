A student at Lee High School in Baton Rouge who made an electronic threat over the weekend that prompted heightened security was arrested Tuesday for terrorizing, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the 14-year-old was charged as a juvenile and taken into custody by juvenile detention. The decision to charge him came after a meeting Tuesday morning at the school attended by him, his family, school officials and deputies.

Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, would not say any more about what kind of school discipline the student faces, except to say it will be done in accordance with the student handbook.

In the threatening communications, the student did not name the school and the threat itself was of a general nature, Gast has said.