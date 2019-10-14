The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for a teen they say is involved in the homicide of a man who was shot multiple times and then dumped in a Baton Rouge park in early September.

Corey Jashawn Sanders, 19, is wanted for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, armed robbery, illegal use of a weapon and obstruction of justice.

Reginald Cossett Jr., 23, called 911 around 1 a.m. Sept. 5 and told dispatchers he had been dropped off at Highland Road Community Park and was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was shot in the Gardere area while sleeping in a car, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Man dies after being shot multiple times while sleeping in car; victim ID released A man was shot multiple times while sleeping in a car in the Gardere area not long after midnight Thursday, then dropped off at Highland Road …

Cossett survived long enough for an ambulance to transport him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead not long after.

Sanders is the second suspect to be named in the homicide investigation. On Thursday, deputies arrested Antoine Carpenter, 18, who hasn't been accused of pulling the trigger, but was booked into jail on several other counts related to the homicide.

Teen arrested after man dumped in Baton Rouge park with gunshot wounds Authorities have arrested a teenager detectives believe was involved in the shooting death of Reginald Cossett Jr., who was shot multiple time…

Anyone with information pertaining to Sanders' whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5073 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 343-7867.