Two people driving a car that police believe was stolen in a carjacking led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash, leaving both passengers with serious injuries, Baton Rouge Police said.
Police said a convertible 2001 Mercedes SLK was believed stolen from the Harding Road area around noon Sunday. As officers worked a robbery sting Tuesday around 3:45 p.m., they saw the car near Plank Road and Byron Avenue.
When police approached them, the car's two occupants — one male and one female — refused to stop, fleeing in their car instead, according to police.
The vehicle eventually crashed along Joor Road in Central.
Photos from the scene showed the red car landed upside-down on a lawn after leaving the roadway. Police said the two passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Central Mayor David Barrow said in a statement that "several major roads" in the city were closed Tuesday evening, and urged people to stay off the roads to avoid congestion if possible.