A woman fatally shot her boyfriend after she choked him during an argument early Monday, according to arrest records from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Ebonie J. Hartwell, 29, of Baton Rouge, was booked hours later on a count of second-degree murder.
Authorities say they responded at 12:45 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 8000 block of Metairie Drive in Baton Rouge, a couple blocks north of Perkins Road and a few blocks east of Siegen Lane.
When deputies arrived, they say they found the victim, 30-year-old Dario Stanley, lying in the doorway of Hartwell’s home with a bullet wound in the torso. Investigators say they also found a pistol, a bullet casing and blood at the scene.
Hartwell was there, too, and she told deputies she shot Stanley, according to an affidavit for her arrest.
An ambulance brought Stanley to a hospital, where he died.
In an interview with deputies, after being read her Miranda rights and signing a form to acknowledge she understood them, Hartwell said she got "uncomfortable" when Stanley became "verbally aggressive" with her while they were out at a night club together.
On the ride home, Hartwell said he raised his voice at her again. "At some point," the arrest record continues, Stanley got out of the car and Hartwell continued the rest of the ride without him.
Detectives say she told them that Stanley went to her house to get his keys from her car, and when she opened the door, he "brushed up against her." She allegedly told deputies she "choked" and "strangled" Stanley to get him to leave and then intentionally shot him as he stood near her doorway.