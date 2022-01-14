A Denham Springs drug bust unearthed $300,000 in heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine and resulted in three arrests Thursday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Officials say the Thursday arrests culminated a months-long sting operation and resulted in them seizing 53 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $265,000, as well as $30,000 worth of cocaine and $5,000 of marijuana.
The Sheriff's Office says deputies also seized a gun, a vehicle, an undisclosed amount of black tar heroin and $100,000 in cash.
Quwinton Norman, 31, and Shadaejah U. Credit, 20, both of Denham Springs, and Tyrone DeJoie Jr., 42, of New Orleans, were booked on multiple felony counts after authorities say they found them at the alleged drug house in the 25000 stretch of La. 16.
The trio was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Sheriff Jason Ard said his office anticipates more arrests in the case, which remains an active investigation.
"These cases take time, but they are effective," Ard said. "A known distributor, Quwinton Norman, is off the streets and hopefully, we saved some lives here in Livingston Parish."