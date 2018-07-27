Authorities arrested at least eight people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
• Latache Battley, 45, 4935 Clayton St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding, driver's license suspended or revoked and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
• Byron Blunt, 29, 11873 Cooper Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
• Adam Bourgeois, 44, 550 Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation and speeding.
• Michael Davis, 35, 999 Rosenwald Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's licence suspended or revoked, improper lane usage and no insurance.
• Nicholas Hebert, 33, 9462 N. Worthington Lake Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and speeding.
• Rhonda Jones, 41, 5734 Kleinpeter Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, failure to signal/improper lane usage, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana and driver's license suspended or revoked.
• Kelsey Montgomery, 21, 3410 Robert St., Zachary, first-offense DWI, headlights required and reckless operation.
• Corey Singletery, 27, 262 West St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.