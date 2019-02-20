A woman wanted in the Tuesday night stabbing of a man who was hospitalized with serious injuries surrendered to police and was arrested Wednesday, a Baton Rouge Police spokesman said.

Terrilyn Stewart, 18, of 1655 La Annie Drive in Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of attempted second-degree murder, said Sgt. Don Coppola, police spokesman.

Stewart is accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man about 11 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1500 block of Heron Street, following an altercation, police said.