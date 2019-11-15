Baton Rouge Police have made a second arrest in the fatal shooting of Delveckeo Jackson earlier this month.
Vernell Branaugh, 26, of 1646 Columbus Dun Drive, was booked Thursday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on principal to second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
Shawn Byrd, 23, was booked earlier in the week on one count of second-degree murder after an investigation connected him to the shooting, officials said.
Jackson, 42, was found dead from gunshot wounds outside his childhood home on Fairfields Avenue on Nov. 1.
Investigators say Jackson had left a convenience store on North Foster Drive minutes before he was killed.
Surveillance footage shows Byrd and Jackson in an argument at the store, authorities said. At one point, Byrd left the store and retrieved a gun from an unknown person — later identified as Branaugh — in the parking lot.
During the argument, Byrd can be seen re-entering the store and brandishing the weapon, according to booking documents.
Video footage shows that after Byrd left the store he was walking on Madison Avenue, which runs parallel to Fairfields, and was heading toward Jackson’s home. Branaugh, in a dark-colored Infiniti, drives behind Byrd and seems to wait on Madison Avenue to pick Byrd up, booking documents say.
Later, Byrd can be seen exiting the passenger door of the Infiniti at the intersection of Harelson Street and Fairfields Avenue near Jackson’s home, according to the documents. Footage shows him moments later running away from Jackson’s house, back toward where the car was last seen.
Branaugh was previously convicted of simple burglary in 2012 and 2014.
A close friend says Jackson had been struggling with drug addiction, but was determined to turn his life around when he was shot and killed.