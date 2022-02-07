A Washington Parish man was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase while intoxicated, authorities said.
On Saturday a patrol deputy first spotted a pickup truck driving 80 mph on La. 10 between Franklinton and Bogalusa, according to officials with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office.
The deputy followed the pickup truck, which increased in speed to 91 mph and forced another vehicle off the highway. Although the driver soon slowed and turned north on Choctaw Road, he then sped up to 80 mph in a 30 mph zone and forced another car off the road.
A second deputy deployed a spike strip across the road, which flattened the pickup truck's two front tires. Still, the driver continued onto La. 436 then north on La. 62, failing to yield at both intersections. More cars were forced off the road in the process.
The deputies then attempted to stop the pickup, but the driver tried to ram one of the patrol vehicles.
Finally, the driver pulled into a residential driveway on La. 424 where deputies pulled him from his vehicle and took him into custody.
In the pickup truck the driver had an open can of beer and a case of beer with several missing.
Authorities arrested 22-year-old Matthew Zeke Galloway, who lived at the residence. He told authorities he had drunk at least 12 beers and smoked marijuana.
He was booked into the Washington Parish Jail on second offense driving while intoxicated, aggravated assault with a vehicle on an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.
His bond was set at $40,000.