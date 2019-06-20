A Baton Rouge man was arrested Thursday after police linked him through DNA evidence to a 2018 stabbing and armed robbery of a woman, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Darren Dent, 48, is accused of stabbing the woman in the chest with a knife, then demanding all her money, his arrest report says.
On Nov. 29, Dent asked the woman for a ride home from a convenience store, but when they arrived at abandoned house on Anna Street, he stabbed her and demanded money, the report says.
She turned over $480, and then Dent ran from the vehicle. Police attempted to apprehend him, but were unsuccessful.
Officials later submitted a DNA sample from a jacket that a witness claimed the assailant had dropped while running from the scene; the sample was matched with Dent this spring, the report says. The woman also identified Dent in a line-up as the suspect.
Dent, of 6260 Buttonwood Drive, was booked into Parish Prison on counts of aggravated second-degree battery, armed robbery, as well as on warrants from unrelated cases.