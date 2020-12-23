Three people were taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries Wednesday morning after at least one reported shooting off Winbourne Avenue.
It's not clear whether all three people were injured in the same shooting or in separate incidents.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the agency received two calls, one near the intersection of Winbourne and Eaton Street and another near the 3000 block of Mission Drive, about a quarter-mile away.
Chustz said all three victims are expected to survive their injuries.
Baton Rouge police are responding to the area. Police reported a male victim transported from Eaton Drive but are awaiting more information about the others.