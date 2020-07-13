The death of a Baton Rouge man in an Iberville Parish boating accident on Saturday afternoon remains under investigation in a probe being led by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the agency announced Monday.
Leonard C. Williams, 59, was operating a 15-foot boat on Cross Bayou when the vessel began taking on water; Williams and his two passengers jumped into the water, according to LDWF.
The two passengers, both males, told investigators they were wearing flotation devices and were rescued by a passing boat around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to LDWF.
Williams, whose body was recovered later that day from the bayou by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, was not wearing a flotation device, LDWF said.
Williams’ body was turned over to the Iberville Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.