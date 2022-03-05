A man has been arrested after he allegedly fired a weapon in the parking lot of Local's Bar in Denham Springs early Saturday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff Jason Ard said police were dispatched to the business after receiving reports that "several" gunshots had been fired.
Trevor Galloway, 29, was arrested and booked into the Livingston parish Detention Center, however, Ard said authorities believe more people were involved in the incident and that "more arrests are possible."
No injuries were reported. The shooting is still under investigation.
LPSO urged anyone with information about the incident to call the department at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.