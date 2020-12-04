The Baton Rouge Police Department is deploying additional officers to conduct surprise sobriety and seatbelt checkpoints throughout the city as holiday season ramps up.
Enforcement began in October and will continue through September 2021, though Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the checkpoints are concentrated during the holidays. The checkpoints will be set up without notice, he said. Those drivers who attempt to turn around and avoid them will be apprehended.
“We understand the holidays and we also like to enjoy holidays and parties, but we want you to be safe," said Chief Murphy Paul. "Plus, what you’re going to pay for a cab ride or a ride share is the fraction of a cost of a DWI offense.”
The checkpoints are funded through a roughly $778,000 grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for occupant protection, impaired driving, underage drinking and speeding enforcement.
The grant pays overtime to officers, along with funding the department’s regular enforcement operations. McKneely said officers will work an additional 17,659 hours of speed, seatbelt and DWI enforcement throughout the year to get dangerous drivers off the road.