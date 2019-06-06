One man died and another man was critically injured in a shooting early Thursday morning, as the two victims were sitting in a vehicle on Ford Street, Baton Rouge Police said.
The shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m. in the 6700 block of Ford Street, police said.
Jordy Harrison, 30, of 5160 Cadillac St., died at the scene, police said. The second man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The motive and suspects are unknown at this time, police said in a statement at 5 p.m. Thursday. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.