Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records shows.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Joseph Carmen, 28, 810 W. 10th Ave., Covington, first-offense DWI, no driver's license, reckless operation of a vehicle and drinking an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- Gregory Island, 45, 254 Buddy Brown Road, Minden, second-offense DWI, improper lane usage, and suspended or revoked driver's license.
- Justin Langlois, 35, 398 Wheelock Lane, Norwood, third-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for a prior offense, and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.
- Harry Mills, 62, 14740 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI.
- Therence Moton, 49, 1850 Georgia St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and possession of marijuana.