A search has been underway Sunday for three people reported missing on Lake Maurepas, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
The boaters, men ages 18, 20 and 48, went missing near the mouth of Blind River around 4 p.m., Wildlife and Fisheries spokesman Adam Einck wrote in an email.
First responders from Livingston Parish and Ascension Parish have been assisting with the search, Einck wrote.
The Cajun Navy also sent three boats to the lake to assist with the search, according to the organization's Facebook Page.