A Baton Rouge firefighter stopped a man who stabbed a conveneince store worker and tried to wrestle the firefighter's gun away from him, an arrest report says.
Fire inspector Aaron Johnson went into the B-Quik store on Greenwell Springs Road to try to stop Vernell Parker, of Baton Rouge, from stabbing a store worker Sunday evening, the report says. Parker had allegedly gored the worker “multiple times” with a large knife by the time Johnson walked in with his handgun drawn and ordered Parker to stop.
The two struggled over Johnson’s gun, and one of them inadvertently fired it into the floor, the arrest report says. Parker pinned the firefighter down by laying on top of him for “several minutes,” before getting up and pacing around the store before deputies arrived and arrested him.
The unidentified male employee who was wounded in the attack is expected to survive, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said Monday evening. Parker was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison on a count of attempted second degree murder.
Arrest records say Parker, 23 told deputies that he had schizophrenia. The documents say he told detectives that “voices in his head” had told him to attack the convenience store worker.
He had not been taking medication prescribed for his schizophrenia before the attack, he told them — something that can greatly reduce the condition's symptoms, according to the American Psychiatric Association website.
The rare mental health condition can cause hallucinations and delusion but only rarely leads people to violence, the APA says.
The documents say Parker had been inside the store for hours. Around 5:30, he got into a spat with the employee over whether he could come into a restricted area behind the cash register. He pulled out the long knife, according to the arrest report, and started stabbing the employee “with the intent to kill or inflict great bodily harm” upon him, the report says.
A second employee escaped to the parking lot while Parker was allegedly stabbing the victim, where they found Johnson and asked him for help. The firefighter grabbed the gun from his car and entered the store, where he told Parker to stop the attack.
The affidavit says Parker stopped — then started struggling with Johnson over his pistol.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s detectives are still investigating who pulled the trigger when the gun inadvertently discharged into the floor, Baton Rouge Fire Chief Michael Kimble said at a press conference Monday. The chief said Johnson was shaken up after the incident but praised his effort to save the employee's life.
“He’d seen a person in need, and he risked a life to save a life,” Kimble said.