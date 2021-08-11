A former LSU athlete faces arrest after police say he hosted a Halloween party at which freshmen teammates were hazed.
Dakota Hurbis, 22, is wanted on one count of criminal hazing, a misdemeanor, according to an arrest warrant. Hurbis was a student at the time of the reported incident.
The LSU Police Department received an anonymous complaint from a student on the school's swimming and diving team this past April alleging “possible hazing,” the arrest warrant says.
Investigators found that most of the team met at Redpoint Apartments for a barbecue on Halloween last year. At the end of the gathering, freshmen teammates were herded together and ordered to learn a “chant” or “fight song” yelled at the beginning of every swim meet, the document says.
After the upperclassmen recited the chant, the freshmen were expected to repeat it back to them.
"If they did not recite the chant correctly they were expected to drink from a gallon jug of alcohol or a gallon jug of milk," the warrant says. Multiple team members were “very intoxicated and vomited” after the fight song lesson ended.
Witnesses told police that Hurbis, who's from Michigan, was the “loudest and most forceful person verbally berating them to drink” when they incorrectly recited the chant, according to the document. He also hosted the barbecue at his apartment.
It was not immediately clear why it took months after the initial complaint for an arrest warrant to be signed.
Ernie Ballard, LSU spokesman, declined to comment as the investigation continues.
Editor's Note: This story was updated to clarify Hurbis is a former LSU athlete.