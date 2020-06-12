A man was arrested after allegedly injuring a Baton Rouge Police motorcycle officer in a hit-and-run last week, police say.
Mitchel Johnson, 43, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for hit and run, improper U-turn and suspended driver’s license.
The incident took place around 9:55 a.m. Friday, June 5 at Scenic Hwy and Blount Rd. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the motor officer was on the way to a traffic crash when the officer was struck by another vehicle. The driver drove away from the scene before police arrived.
The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. McKneely said a Crime Stoppers Tip and the assistance of Baker Police Department led to Johnson’s arrest.