A week after two LSU football players were involved in a fatal shooting during an apparent robbery attempt, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore reiterated that the shooting was justified.

He added that the gun used in the shooting was legally owned, and was used within a vehicle, which is an extension of the home.

“At this point this is a justified homicide," Moore said. "Could things potentially change? Yes. I don’t see that. However, there are some things that we’re still going to look at.”

Moore was speaking on the incident during a radio interview on ESPN 104.5. The LSU players involved in the shooting were identified as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and reserve linebacker Jared Small.

The man killed was identified as 18-year-old Kobe Johnson.

Moore confirmed that the shooting occurred in a vehicle while the LSU players were attempting to complete an online transaction, although he did not confirm what the item for sale was, or which LSU player fired the fatal shots. That information will be released "in due time" as the investigation is completed, he said.

Moore said the two players were cooperative and their stories were consistent with the evidence found on scene. The investigation is ongoing, but it is not expected to be delayed long.

“I would not have made that provisional determination if I didn’t wholeheartedly think that’s what the facts were,” Moore said.

Johnson's family is still yet to be interviewed, Moore said.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said earlier this week that both Edwards-Helaire and Small are eligible to play on New Year's Day when the Tigers face off with UCF in the Fiesta Bowl.

"It's a legal matter that's been taken care of," Orgeron said, minutes after the LSU team plane arrived at the Phoenix airport. "Clyde and Jared are two of the best young men on our football team. We believe in Clyde and Jared and we support them totally."

