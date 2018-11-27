A Prairieville physician's assistant who spent five years writing fraudulent Oxycodone prescriptions has accepted a plea agreement in the federal case against him.
Christopher William Armstrong, 44, charged in a June federal court indictment with conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone, pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
Armstrong was a licensed physician's assistant with Louisiana Spine & Sports LLC from 2004 to 2014, but his charging documents pertain to an oxycodone scheme authorities say was conducted during the last five years of his employment.
Armstrong admitted that he would routinely log into the clinic's computer system and without authorization, create fraudulent prescriptions, according to a news release about his plea agreement. He furhter admitted that he would then print those prescriptions and either forge the signatures of the clinic's physicians or have the physicians sign them unknowingly.
In his plea agreement, Armstrong admitted distributing the fraudulent prescriptions to co-conspirators who would fill the orders at pharmacies and return the pills to Armstrong for cash payments.
Armstrong said he deleted the records, which pertained to 40,470 pills, from the clinic's system.
“This conviction is a signal to medical professionals not to abuse your position and put our community at risk,” U.S. Attorney Brandon J. Fremin said in a news release. “We will not tolerate unscrupulous health care workers increasing the supply of unauthorized prescription drugs on our streets."