Deputies caught a LaPlace man red-handed stealing crawfish from a pond in Vacherie, the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The pond's owner told the sheriff's office that someone had stolen from it the previous night. While patrolling the area around 11:39 p.m. Saturday, deputies caught Lance A. Rodrigue, 40, "in the process" of stealing crawfish; he had filled three sacks, the department said in a Facebook post.
Rodrigue was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail on counts of theft of livestock, criminal trespassing, taking fish without a commercial license, commercial gear license required. Bond was set at $25,000.
Theft of livestock is punishable by up to $5,000 in fines and up to 10 years in prison, the sheriff's office said.