Authorities arrested at least 11 people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Bradley Alsobrooks, 21, 9000 Rich Smith Lane, Hammond, first-offense DWI.
- Bradley Babin, 45, 41138 Citadel Drive, Sorrento, first-offense DWI.
- Nelson Carrasco, 43, 11331 S. Walker Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, hit and run, following too close, reckless operation, driver's license not in possession and insurance required.
- Latasha George, 39, 111 Rodin St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, insurance required, license plate switched, registration required in vehicle and possession of marijuana.
- Fernand Guidry, 68, 2540 Windcrest Drive, Rowlett, Texas, first-offense DWI, speeding and improper lane usage.
- Dorien Hall, 23, 506 Mill St., West Monroe, first-offense DWI and parking where prohibited.
- Garrick Harris, 55, 3065 Dayton St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Yakira Kennie, 24, 4610 Park Breeze Drive, Fresno, Texas, first offense DWI, improper lane usage, and possession, distribution and manufacturing Schedule I drugs.
- Caleb Moran, 29, 17325 Penn Blvd., Prairieville, fourth-offense DWI, possession of Schedule I drugs, improper lane usage, driver's license suspended or revoked, and license plate switched.
- Paul Overstreet, 38, 6145 S. Howell Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, license plate switched, driver's license suspended or revoked and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- April Parker, 28, 21326 Whittom Lane Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license suspended or revoked, and driver's license expired.