A Baton Rouge woman arrested Tuesday is accused of shooting at six people in two separate cars during a fight outside an Airline Highway business Monday.
Keyoun Jones, 30, told police she was getting her nails done Monday afternoon in the 6300 block of Airline Highway when a group of six people came inside the business and attacked her, according to her arrest report. She said she followed the people outside and got a handgun from her boyfriend's vehicle, which was parked outside.
Jones said admitted to firing several shots at two fleeing cars, Baton Rouge police wrote in the report. She said one round hit the rear driver's side door and back passenger window of one car.
The arrest report doesn't say whether anyone was injured in the incident.
Jones, 7626 Airline Highway, was booked into Parish Prison on six counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.