An inmate at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison died at a hospital Tuesday after he was transported from the jail following a medical episode, said East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.

Damien Richard, 40, was pronounced dead at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center after Emergency Medical Services transported him from Parish Prison, Hicks said.

His official cause of death remains under investigation, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said. Clark's office completed an autopsy Wednesday, but he said he will not be able to determine the cause of death until further review of medical records and the results from additional medical testing.

Clark said he expects to receive the results in about a month. He did report there were no signs of trauma.

Richard had been booked into Parish Prison on Sept. 13, according to the Sheriff's Office online records. He was booked on failure to register as a sex offender after a 1999 conviction of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, court records show. He was also booked on bench warrants for 2014 possession with intent to distribute drugs and drug possession charges and a 2016 intimidation of an officer charge, court records show. He was never convicted in those cases.

The cases were dropped on Wednesday, court records show, explaining Richard was deceased.

His death came one day before local researchers to were set to present the Baton Rouge Metro Council a July 2018 report on deaths in Parish Prison.

The report found that, between 2012 and 2016, 25 inmates died while being held in Parish Prison — an inmate death rate 2.5 times the national average, according to the Promise of Justice Initiative report.

Baton Rouge councilwoman Erika Green asked the researchers to present their findings and recommendations at Wednesday's council meeting, though she did not expect the council to take any action on the issue Wednesday.

