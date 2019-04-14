The Friday night officer shooting involving an East Feliciana Sheriff's deputy who killed a 28-year-old Clinton man started with a traffic stop, said Sheriff's Chief Deputy Greg Phares.
Myron Flowers, 28, was killed in the encounter with the deputy during a traffic stop on Jackson Street near Highway 10 in Clinton about 9 p.m. Friday, Phares said. The deputy, whom Phares declined to identify, was not injured.
Phares declined to comment further on the details of the shooting, including the reason for the traffic stop, citing the agency's ongoing investigation in conjunction with State Police. However, he said they planned to release more information Monday at a press conference.
"We plan to talk to the media tomorrow at which point we will talk about some of the facts of the incident," Phares said Sunday.
