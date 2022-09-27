Suspect arrested in shooting of man, 12-year-old daughter, sheriff's office says
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Hammond man Tuesday accused of shooting a man to death and injuring the man's young daughter in a home invasion.
Omarion Hookfin, 18, is accused of killing 32-year-old Donte Perry in his home in Hammond and critically wounding Perry's 12-year-old daughter with several gunshot wounds during the home invasion.
Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis said last week another 7-year-old child had a gun put to their head during the invasion, but that the gun either jammed or ran out of bullets.
Hookfin was booked on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping because the children were moved from one floor of the house to the other, Travis said.