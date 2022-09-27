Suspect arrested in shooting of man, 12-year-old daughter, sheriff's office says

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Hammond man Tuesday accused of shooting a man to death and injuring the man's young daughter in a home invasion.

Omarion Hookfin, 18, is accused of killing 32-year-old Donte Perry in his home in Hammond and critically wounding Perry's 12-year-old daughter with several gunshot wounds during the home invasion.

Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis said last week another 7-year-old child had a gun put to their head during the invasion, but that the gun either jammed or ran out of bullets.

Hookfin was booked on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping because the children were moved from one floor of the house to the other, Travis said.

View comments