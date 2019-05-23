Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Matthew Baggett, 24, 18448 Wildlife Way, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and improper turns.
- Emily Dukes, 39, 16326 Hwy. 930, Prairieville, second-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, improper lane usage and license plate required.
- Brandon Guerin, 24, 9023 Lag Tee Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless driving, reckless operation and failure to maintain control.
- Fernando Urizar, 28, 10615 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless operation and driver's license required.