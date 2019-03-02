A Zachary man was booked Thursday on 200 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
Brian Normand, 29, of 20831 Watson Dr., was arrested after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office that Normand was uploading pornographic photos and videos of children to Google Drive, a file storage and sharing platform.
An investigator with the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit traced email addresses and other information referenced in the tip back to Normand. The accused handed over his cell phone to investigators when confronted and law enforcement discovered roughly 200 pornographic images of children on the device.