A shootout in a West Feliciana Parish neighborhood in which a number of homes were struck by gunfire resulted in the arrests of two Mississippi men, according to the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office.
Derrion Stine, 25, and Deandre Tolliver, 27, both of Woodville, Mississippi, were visiting the area Monday afternoon when they began to argue, Sheriff Brian Spillman said. The fight quickly turned violent, and the two men exchanged gunfire as they chased each other through the neighborhood.
As deputies attempted to intervene, Stine fled in his vehicle. He was taken into custody after crashing his car at the intersection of U.S. 61 and La. 66, Spillman said. Tolliver, who was wounded in the shooting, was transported to a hospital and later arrested.
Both men were booked into the West Feliciana Detention Center on counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault by illegal use of a weapon. Stine faces additional counts of flight from an officer and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Their bonds were set at $160,000 and $163,000, respectively.
Spillman said the incident is still under investigation and that more arrests are possible.