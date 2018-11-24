A Baton Rouge man was booked on multiple accounts after police say they found him sleeping in a vehicle he wasn't supposed to be in, then exposed himself abd urinated in a patrol car after arrest.
Authorities were contacted after Jason Bell, 36, was seen lying asleep just before 1 a.m. Friday in the back seat of a vehicle that didn't belong to him.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies approached the vehicle and asked Bell to step outside, but he required help to do so and smelled strongly of alcohol, according to his arrest report.
He was unable to stand on his own and became confrontational when asked if he had permission to be in the vehicle, the arrest report said, so police police placed him in handcuffs.
Deputies found a pistol in the front seat and identified Bell as being the subject of two active warrants.
While being transported to parish prison, he began intentionally urinating in the backseat of the patrol vehicle, according to his arrest report.
Bell was arrested for obscenity, felon in possession of a firearm, simple battery, and simple robbery, and booked into parish prison.